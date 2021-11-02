Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 3, Francis Howell 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|1
|3
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|16-5
|7-3
|48/2
|17/1
|Francis Howell
|18-7
|8-2
|68/3
|17/1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Nolan (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Brady Freeman (#7, So.)
|1
|0
|Aiden Moore (#4, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Canon Mathison (#9, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.