Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|4
|4
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12-5
|7-3
|40/2
|19/1
|Francis Howell North
|6-11
|3-7
|15/1
|35/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Parker Kessler (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Aidan Holtz (#18, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Schrader Ludwig (#12, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Paul Valenti (#10, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Canon Mathison
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.