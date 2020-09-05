 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Rock Bridge 1
0 comments

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Rock Bridge 1

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
12Final
Rock Bridge001
Liberty (Wentzville)004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge0-10-01/14/4
Liberty (Wentzville)2-00-04/41/1
Rock Bridge
Individual stats have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)11
Schrader Ludwig (#12, M, So.)10
Paul Valenti (#10, M, Jr.)10
Parker Kessler (#6, F, Sr.)10
Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)01
Gavin Netzel (#4, D, Fr.)01
Max Douglas (#5, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports