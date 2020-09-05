Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Rock Bridge 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|0
|0
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|4/4
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-0
|0-0
|4/4
|1/1
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Schrader Ludwig (#12, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Paul Valenti (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Parker Kessler (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Gavin Netzel (#4, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Max Douglas (#5, F, So.)
|0
|1
