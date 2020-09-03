 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Timberland 1
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Timberland 1

12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)004
Timberland001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)1-00-04/41/1
Timberland1-20-01/17/7
Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Parker Kessler (Sr.)12
Kaden Marsh (Jr.)10
Gordo Garcia (So.)10
Carson Nolan10
Gavin Netzel01
Ben Meyer (Jr.)01

Timberland
Individual stats have not been reported.

