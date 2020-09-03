Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Timberland 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|4
|Timberland
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-0
|0-0
|4/4
|1/1
|Timberland
|1-2
|0-0
|1/1
|7/7
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Parker Kessler (Sr.)
|1
|2
|Kaden Marsh (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Gordo Garcia (So.)
|1
|0
|Carson Nolan
|1
|0
|Gavin Netzel
|0
|1
|Ben Meyer (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Timberland
|Individual stats have not been reported.
