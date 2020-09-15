 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Washington 1
0 comments

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Washington 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Washington011
Liberty (Wentzville)224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington3-50-316/218/2
Liberty (Wentzville)5-11-015/26/1
Washington
Individual stats have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)30
Ben Meyer (#22, M, Jr.)10
Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)01
Aiden Moore (#15, M, Jr.)01
Parker Kessler (#6, F, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports