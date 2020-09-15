Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 4, Washington 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Washington
|0
|1
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|3-5
|0-3
|16/2
|18/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-1
|1-0
|15/2
|6/1
|Washington
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Ben Meyer (#22, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Moore (#15, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Parker Kessler (#6, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
