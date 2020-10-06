Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Washington 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3
|5
|8
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9-3
|5-1
|31/3
|14/1
|Washington
|6-8
|1-4
|26/2
|33/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Paul Valenti (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Liam Merino (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gordo Garcia (#14, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Netzel (#4, D, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Neil Sinclair (#13, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Joe Patrico (#20, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Carson Nolan (#11, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.