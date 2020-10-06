 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Washington 0
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Washington 0

12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)358
Washington000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)9-35-131/314/1
Washington6-81-426/233/3
Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Paul Valenti (#10, M, Jr.)12
Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)20
Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)11
Liam Merino (#8, M, Sr.)10
Gordo Garcia (#14, F, So.)10
Gavin Netzel (#4, D, Fr.)10
Neil Sinclair (#13, M, Jr.)10
Joe Patrico (#20, F, Sr.)02
Carson Nolan (#11, F, Fr.)01

