Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Washington 0
12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)448
Washington000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)5-11-019/32/0
Washington3-50-39/122/3
Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Kaden Marsh (#17, Sr.)30
Canon Mathison (#9, So.)11
Cade Galaway (#2, So.)11
Carson Nolan (#11, So.)10
Schrader Ludwig (#12, Jr.)10
Brady Freeman (#7, So.)10
Paul Valenti (#10, Sr.)01
Layton Dahl (#13, So.)01
Landon Duvall (#14, Jr.)01

