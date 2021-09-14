Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 8, Washington 0

|1
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-1
|1-0
|19/3
|2/0
|Washington
|3-5
|0-3
|9/1
|22/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Canon Mathison (#9, So.)
|1
|1
|Cade Galaway (#2, So.)
|1
|1
|Carson Nolan (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Schrader Ludwig (#12, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Brady Freeman (#7, So.)
|1
|0
|Paul Valenti (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Layton Dahl (#13, So.)
|0
|1
|Landon Duvall (#14, Jr.)
|0
|1
