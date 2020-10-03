Box: Lindbergh 3, CBC 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|2
|1
|3
|CBC
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-0
|1-0
|5/2
|1/0
|CBC
|0-3
|0-0
|1/0
|8/4
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Fuad Fazlic (#9)
|1
|0
|Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jaden Decota (#5)
|0
|1
|Ildar Mutilifu (#23)
|0
|1
|CBC
|Individual stats have not been reported.
