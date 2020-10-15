 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 3, Webster Groves 2
Box: Lindbergh 3, Webster Groves 2

12Final
Webster Groves112
Lindbergh123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves4-32-011/25/1
Lindbergh8-03-029/47/1
Webster GrovesGA
Robbie Percival (#13, Sr.)10

LindberghGA
Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)20
Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)10
Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)02
Timmy Jurado (#19, Sr.)01
Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)01

