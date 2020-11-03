Box: Lindbergh 4, Vianney 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|1
|3
|4
|Vianney
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|11-2
|3-1
|43/3
|15/1
|Vianney
|5-7
|0-3
|20/2
|24/2
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Max Yenzer (#34, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jaden Decota (#5)
|0
|1
|Vianney
|Individual stats have not been reported.
