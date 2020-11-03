 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 4, Vianney 2
Box: Lindbergh 4, Vianney 2

12Final
Lindbergh134
Vianney202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh11-23-143/315/1
Vianney5-70-320/224/2
LindberghGA
Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)21
Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)11
Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)10
Max Yenzer (#34, Sr.)01
Jaden Decota (#5)01

Vianney
Individual stats have not been reported.

