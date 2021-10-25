Box: Lindbergh 5, Farmington 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Farmington
|1
|0
|1
|Lindbergh
|0
|5
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|6-9
|1-3
|29/2
|24/2
|Lindbergh
|5-12
|2-5
|25/2
|30/2
|Farmington
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
O'Fallon slips past Edwardsville on last-second goal in 2nd OT for regional crown
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Birdsong's vision comes true as Althoff advances past Mater Dei in 1A sectional final
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Recap: Chaminade squeaks by CBC
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Tim Barry (#44)
|2
|0
|Jacob Summerville (#10)
|1
|1
|Jaden Decota (#7)
|1
|0
|Nathan Benson (#12)
|1
|0
|Carter Sanderson (#24)
|0
|2
|Jack Hartmann
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.