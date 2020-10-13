Box: Lindbergh 7, Fox 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|3-11
|0-2
|17/1
|38/2
|Lindbergh
|7-0
|3-0
|26/2
|5/0
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Ildar Mutilifu (#23)
|1
|1
|Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Fuad Fazlic (#9)
|1
|0
|Jacob Summerville (#24)
|1
|0
|Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)
|0
|1
