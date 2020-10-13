 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 7, Fox 0
Box: Lindbergh 7, Fox 0

12Final
Fox000
Lindbergh347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox3-110-217/138/2
Lindbergh7-03-026/25/0
LindberghGA
Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)21
Ildar Mutilifu (#23)11
Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)11
Fuad Fazlic (#9)10
Jacob Summerville (#24)10
Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)10
Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)01

