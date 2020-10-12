 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 7, Mehlville 2
12Final
Lindbergh437
Mehlville022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh6-03-019/35/1
Mehlville3-31-017/314/2
LindberghGA
Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)40
Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)11
Jaden Decota (#5)02
Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)10
Blake Sellers (#14)10
Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)02

MehlvilleGA
Cade Harper (#8, M, So.)10
Alen Okanovic (#11, B, So.)10
Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Jr.)01
Will Raftery (#2, F, So.)01

