Box: Lindbergh 7, Mehlville 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|4
|3
|7
|Mehlville
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|6-0
|3-0
|19/3
|5/1
|Mehlville
|3-3
|1-0
|17/3
|14/2
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jaden Decota (#5)
|0
|2
|Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Blake Sellers (#14)
|1
|0
|Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Mehlville
|G
|A
|Cade Harper (#8, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Alen Okanovic (#11, B, So.)
|1
|0
|Dino Mahmutovic (#17, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Will Raftery (#2, F, So.)
|0
|1
