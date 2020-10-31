Box: Lindbergh 8, Fox 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|7
|1
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|5-15
|1-3
|26/1
|63/3
|Lindbergh
|10-2
|3-1
|39/2
|13/1
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Nick Merlo (#22, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Jacob Summerville (#24)
|2
|0
|Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jaden Decota (#5)
|1
|0
|Max Yenzer (#34, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Riley Pemberton (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Fuad Fazlic (#9)
|0
|1
|Ildar Mutilifu (#23)
|0
|1
