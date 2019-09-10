|1
|2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|0
|1
|1
|Priory
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-1
|0-0
|3/1
|1/0
|Priory
|2-2
|0-0
|12/4
|4/1
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Eric Sheahan (#5, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Pemberton (#2, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
