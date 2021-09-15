Box: Lutheran North 2, Hazelwood Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|2
|2
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|2-6
|0-1
|12/2
|43/5
|Hazelwood Central
|1-2
|0-0
|6/1
|6/1
|Lutheran North
|G
|A
|Caleb Fuller (#12, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jaylen Allen (#20, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Keathley (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Preston Williams (#17, MID, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
