 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran North 2, Hazelwood Central 1
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 2, Hazelwood Central 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Lutheran North022
Hazelwood Central101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North2-60-112/243/5
Hazelwood Central1-20-06/16/1
Lutheran NorthGA
Caleb Fuller (#12, Jr.)10
Jaylen Allen (#20, Sr.)10
Drew Keathley (#6, Sr.)01
Preston Williams (#17, MID, Fr.)01

Hazelwood Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pat Maroon brings the Stanley Cup to his Oakville stomping grounds

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News