 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran North 4, Hazelwood Central 2
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 4, Hazelwood Central 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Hazelwood Central202
Lutheran North044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central2-50-118/326/4
Lutheran North3-70-116/248/7
Hazelwood Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

Lutheran NorthGA
Timothy Roth (Sr.)20
Jhonathan Pinentel (#18)11
Caleb Fuller (#12, Jr.)10
Simisola Dodolewa (#4, So.)01
Lucas Koch (#2, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News