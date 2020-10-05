 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 5, St. Paul Lutheran 2
Box: Lutheran North 5, St. Paul Lutheran 2

12Final
St. Paul Lutheran112
Lutheran North235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Paul Lutheran0-20-03/213/6
Lutheran North2-10-16/310/5
St. Paul Lutheran
Individual stats have not been reported.

Lutheran NorthGA
Drew Keathley (#6, 5-6, M, Jr.)20
Caleb Fuller (#12, 5-10, D, So.)11
Timothy Roth (#14, 5-11, M, Jr.)10
Alex Uttley (#8, 5-10, M, Sr.)10
Simisola Dodolewa (#2, 5-8, D, Fr.)01
Matthew DiMercurio (#7, 5-10, M, Sr.)01
Jacob Fuller (#15, 5-11, D, Sr.)01

