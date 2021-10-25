 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 6, McCluer 0
Box: Lutheran North 6, McCluer 0

12Final
McCluer000
Lutheran North246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer3-102-328/251/4
Lutheran North6-120-526/280/6
Lutheran NorthGA
Michael Klotz (#13, Sr.)21
Drew Keathley (#6, Sr.)20
Lucas Koch (#2, Sr.)03
Christian Tease (#21, Sr.)10
Sylvester Johnson (#8, So.)10
Caleb Fuller (#12, Jr.)01
Jaylen Allen (#20, Sr.)01

