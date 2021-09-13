 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran North 6, McCluer North 1
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 6, McCluer North 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Lutheran North336
McCluer North011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North1-60-110/142/6
McCluer North0-10-01/06/1
Lutheran NorthGA
Drew Keathley (Sr.)21
Jeremiah Carroll (#3)20
Micheal Klotz (Sr.)11
Jaylen Allen (Sr.)10
Simisola Dodolewa (So.)02
Caleb Fuller (Jr.)01

McCluer North
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals vs. Mets wild-card battle rekindles memories of ‘pond scum,’ seat cushions and Yadi at Shea

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News