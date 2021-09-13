Box: Lutheran North 6, McCluer North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|3
|3
|6
|McCluer North
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|1-6
|0-1
|10/1
|42/6
|McCluer North
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|6/1
|Lutheran North
|G
|A
|Drew Keathley (Sr.)
|2
|1
|Jeremiah Carroll (#3)
|2
|0
|Micheal Klotz (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jaylen Allen (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Simisola Dodolewa (So.)
|0
|2
|Caleb Fuller (Jr.)
|0
|1
|McCluer North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
