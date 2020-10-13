Box: Lutheran South 4, Affton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|2-2
|0-0
|3/1
|11/3
|Lutheran South
|3-2
|1-2
|17/4
|2/0
|Lutheran South
|G
|A
|Jacob Meier (#23, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jose Gonzalez (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|Evan Sandt (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Grau (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Patrick Halveland (#14, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Samuel Butterfield (#13, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Connor Terbrock (#4, Fr.)
|0
|1
