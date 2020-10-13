 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran South 4, Affton 0
0 comments

Box: Lutheran South 4, Affton 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Affton000
Lutheran South224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton2-20-03/111/3
Lutheran South3-21-217/42/0
Lutheran SouthGA
Jacob Meier (#23, Sr.)11
Jose Gonzalez (#5, So.)10
Evan Sandt (#10, Sr.)10
Tyler Grau (#22, Sr.)10
Patrick Halveland (#14, Sr.)01
Samuel Butterfield (#13, Sr.)01
Connor Terbrock (#4, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports