Box: Lutheran South 4, Principia 1
1234Final
Principia01001
Lutheran South40004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia2-50-39/120/3
Lutheran South5-32-326/412/2
Principia
Individual stats have not been reported.

Lutheran SouthGA
Patrick Halveland (#14, Sr.)11
Tyler Grau (#22, Sr.)10
Jacob Meier (#23, Sr.)10
Hudson Butterfield (#3, So.)10
Samuel Butterfield (#13, Sr.)01

Sports