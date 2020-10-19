Box: Lutheran South 4, Principia 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Principia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lutheran South
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|2-5
|0-3
|9/1
|20/3
|Lutheran South
|5-3
|2-3
|26/4
|12/2
|Principia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|G
|A
|Patrick Halveland (#14, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tyler Grau (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Meier (#23, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hudson Butterfield (#3, So.)
|1
|0
|Samuel Butterfield (#13, Sr.)
|0
|1
