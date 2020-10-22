 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 5, St. Pius X 0
Box: Lutheran South 5, St. Pius X 0

1234Final
St. Pius X00000
Lutheran South23005
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X6-113-230/255/3
Lutheran South7-32-334/213/1
Lutheran SouthGA
Henry Brink (#6, So.)21
Evan Sandt (#10, Sr.)20
Jose Gonzalez (#5, So.)10
Patrick Halveland (#14, Sr.)02
Samuel Butterfield (#13, Sr.)01

