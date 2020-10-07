 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 8, Lutheran North 0
Box: Lutheran South 8, Lutheran North 0

1234Final
Lutheran South44008
Lutheran North00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South2-21-213/32/0
Lutheran North2-20-26/218/4
Lutheran SouthGA
Patrick Halveland (#14, Sr.)22
Hudson Butterfield (#3, So.)21
Samuel Butterfield (#13, Sr.)11
Jose Gonzalez (#5, So.)11
Joel Hoehner (#24, So.)10
Sam Landreth (#16, Fr.)10
Tyler Grau (#22, Sr.)01
Henry Brink (#6, So.)01

