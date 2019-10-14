Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Affton101
Lutheran South325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton5-82-321/247/4
Lutheran South7-61-233/315/1
Affton
Individual stats have not been reported.

Lutheran SouthGA
Jose Gonzalez (#5, MID, Fr.)20
Sean Dillon (#8, DEF, Sr.)10
Evan Sandt (#15, DEF, Jr.)10
Jacob Meier (#23, FOR, Jr.)10
Patrick Halveland (#11, 6-2, MID, Jr.)02
Joseph Huster (#14, FOR, Sr.)01
Jonathan Prange (#3, MID, Jr.)01

