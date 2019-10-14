|1
|2
|Final
|Affton
|1
|0
|1
|Lutheran South
|3
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|5-8
|2-3
|21/2
|47/4
|Lutheran South
|7-6
|1-2
|33/3
|15/1
|Affton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|G
|A
|Jose Gonzalez (#5, MID, Fr.)
|2
|0
|Sean Dillon (#8, DEF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Sandt (#15, DEF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Meier (#23, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Patrick Halveland (#11, 6-2, MID, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Joseph Huster (#14, FOR, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jonathan Prange (#3, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1