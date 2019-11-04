Subscribe for 99¢
12345Final
DuBourg000000
Lutheran South000011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg9-96-236/246/2
Lutheran South9-102-436/251/3
Lutheran South
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.