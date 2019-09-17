|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|3-2
|0-0
|19/4
|8/2
|Lutheran South
|3-3
|0-1
|13/3
|14/3
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|3-2
|0-0
|19/4
|8/2
|Lutheran South
|3-3
|0-1
|13/3
|14/3
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.