 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 1, Maryville 0
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 1, Maryville 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Maryville000
Lutheran St. Charles101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maryville1-10-01/01/0
Lutheran St. Charles21-56-077/3826/13
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Liam McCarty (#11, M, Sr.)10
Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News