Box: Lutheran St. Charles 1, Maryville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Maryville
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maryville
|1-1
|0-0
|1/0
|1/0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|21-5
|6-0
|77/38
|26/13
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Liam McCarty (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)
|0
|1
