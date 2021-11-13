Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, Borgia 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|5-18
|0-3
|36/2
|76/3
|Lutheran St. Charles
|20-5
|6-0
|76/3
|26/1
|Borgia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
-
-
-
-
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats have not been reported.
