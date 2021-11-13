 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, Borgia 1
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, Borgia 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345Final
Borgia010001
Lutheran St. Charles100012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia5-180-336/276/3
Lutheran St. Charles20-56-076/326/1
Borgia
Individual stats have not been reported.

Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News