Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, Farmington 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|2
|Farmington
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|6-6
|1-1
|18/1
|21/2
|Farmington
|2-5
|0-3
|9/1
|13/1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Ben Gueck (#23, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Magueja (#44, GK, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Farmington
|G
|A
|Dustin Randazzo (#7, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Logan Kiepe (#5, Fr.)
|0
|1
