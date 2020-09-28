 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, Farmington 1
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, Farmington 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Lutheran St. Charles002
Farmington001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles6-61-118/121/2
Farmington2-50-39/113/1
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Ben Gueck (#23, Mid, Sr.)10
Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)10
Sam Magueja (#44, GK, Fr.)01

FarmingtonGA
Dustin Randazzo (#7, Fr.)10
Logan Kiepe (#5, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports