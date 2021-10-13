Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, O'Fallon Christian 0

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|5-7
|2-3
|22/2
|33/3
|Lutheran St. Charles
|14-5
|6-0
|44/3
|18/1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Ben Versemann (#22, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Liam McCarty (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
