Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, O'Fallon Christian 1

|1
|2
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|1
|1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|2-4
|0-1
|10/2
|14/2
|Lutheran St. Charles
|3-2
|1-1
|9/2
|9/2
|O'Fallon Christian
|G
|A
|Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Callum Hardwicke (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Max Pinkerton (#17, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zac Fruend (#20, Fwd, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Gueck (#23, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)
|0
|1
