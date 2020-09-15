 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, O'Fallon Christian 1
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 2, O'Fallon Christian 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
O'Fallon Christian011
Lutheran St. Charles022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian2-40-110/214/2
Lutheran St. Charles3-21-19/29/2
O'Fallon ChristianGA
Chase Heath (#10, Sr.)10
Callum Hardwicke (#8, Sr.)01

Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Max Pinkerton (#17, Def, Sr.)10
Zac Fruend (#20, Fwd, Jr.)10
Ben Gueck (#23, Mid, Sr.)01
Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports