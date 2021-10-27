 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, Hazelwood West 2
12Final
Lutheran St. Charles213
Hazelwood West022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles17-56-061/325/1
Hazelwood West6-163-448/263/3
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)11
Liam McCarty (#11, M, Sr.)10
Nicholas Richter (#26, M, So.)10
Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)02

Hazelwood West
Individual stats have not been reported.

