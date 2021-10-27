Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, Hazelwood West 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2
|1
|3
|Hazelwood West
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|17-5
|6-0
|61/3
|25/1
|Hazelwood West
|6-16
|3-4
|48/2
|63/3
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Liam McCarty (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nicholas Richter (#26, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
