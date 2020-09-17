 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, Pacific 1
12Final
Lutheran St. Charles003
Pacific001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles4-31-112/211/1
Pacific3-31-022/317/2
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)10
Max Pinkerton (#17, Def, Sr.)10
Sam Magueja (#44, GK, Fr.)10
Brady Robbins (#13, Fwd, Sr.)01
Zac Fruend (#20, Fwd, Jr.)01

PacificGA
Tanner Biedenstein (#17, Sr.)10
Gavin Bukowsky (#2, Sr.)01

