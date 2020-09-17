Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, Pacific 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|3
|Pacific
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|4-3
|1-1
|12/2
|11/1
|Pacific
|3-3
|1-0
|22/3
|17/2
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Max Pinkerton (#17, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Magueja (#44, GK, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Brady Robbins (#13, Fwd, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Zac Fruend (#20, Fwd, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Pacific
|G
|A
|Tanner Biedenstein (#17, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Bukowsky (#2, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.