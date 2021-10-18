 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, Parkway West 2
12Final
Lutheran St. Charles123
Parkway West112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles15-56-050/223/1
Parkway West6-112-319/128/1
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)11
Ben Versemann (#22, D, Jr.)10
Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)10

Parkway West
Individual stats have not been reported.

