Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, St. Pius X 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1
|2
|3
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|22-5
|6-0
|80/3
|26/1
|St. Pius X
|17-7
|3-2
|85/3
|23/1
-
John Burroughs' fast finish falls short in loss to Rockhurst in Class 4 semifinals
-
Quick response puts Fort Zumwalt South one win from Class 3 title repeat
-
Milgie scores twice, leads Whitfield past Harrisonville in Class 2 semifinal
-
Ladue does it 'For Bob,' marches into Class 3 championship game
-
Lutheran St. Charles defeats Maryville to earn first state championship appearance
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.