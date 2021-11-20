 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, St. Pius X 0
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 3, St. Pius X 0

12Final
Lutheran St. Charles123
St. Pius X000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles22-56-080/326/1
St. Pius X17-73-285/323/1
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)20
Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)10

