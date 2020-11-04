 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 4, Wright City 0
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 4, Wright City 0

12Final
Wright City000
Lutheran St. Charles224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City8-90-043/354/3
Lutheran St. Charles13-72-149/324/1
Lutheran St. CharlesGA
Liam McCarty (#11, Mid, Jr.)11
Brady Robbins (#13, Fwd, Sr.)10
Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)10
Sam Magueja (#44, GK, Fr.)10
Ben Gueck (#23, Mid, Sr.)01

Sports