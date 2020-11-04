Box: Lutheran St. Charles 4, Wright City 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Wright City
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|8-9
|0-0
|43/3
|54/3
|Lutheran St. Charles
|13-7
|2-1
|49/3
|24/1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Liam McCarty (#11, Mid, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Brady Robbins (#13, Fwd, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cuinn Lurtz (#10, Def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Magueja (#44, GK, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Gueck (#23, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
