Box: Lutheran St. Charles 6, Canton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Canton
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|4
|2
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Canton
|1-3
|0-0
|5/1
|28/6
|Lutheran St. Charles
|18-5
|6-0
|67/13
|25/5
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Ben Versemann (#22, D, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Liam McCarty (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Sam Magueja (#7, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Jack Tomlinson (#17, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Nicholas Richter (#26, M, So.)
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.