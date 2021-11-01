 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Maplewood-RH 5, Cardinal Ritter 0
0 comments

Box: Maplewood-RH 5, Cardinal Ritter 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Maplewood-RH145
Cardinal Ritter000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH12-155-562/287/3
Cardinal Ritter1-60-13/040/1
Maplewood-RHGA
Teddy Harrow (#7, DEF, So.)10
Zach Kaufmann (#15, MID, Jr.)10
Eli Chase (#23, DEF, Jr.)10
Isaac Mondragon (#4, FOR, Jr.)10
Caleb Burton (#10, MID, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/271. SLUH (21-1) was idle.2. Chaminade (16-4) was idle.3. CBC (16-5) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt South (19-3) was idle.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News