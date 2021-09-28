Box: Maplewood-RH 8, Hancock 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Hancock
|1
|0
|1
|Maplewood-RH
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hancock
|1-5
|1-2
|7/1
|43/7
|Maplewood-RH
|5-7
|1-3
|33/6
|48/8
|Hancock
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|G
|A
|Zach Kaufmann (#15, MID, Jr.)
|3
|1
|Jake Miller (#22, FOR, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Caleb Burton (#10, MID, So.)
|1
|1
|Jacob McBride (#13, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Isaac Mondragon (#4, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Teddy Harrow (#7, DEF, So.)
|0
|1
