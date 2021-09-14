 Skip to main content
Box: Marion 3, Mount Carmel, Illinois 1
Box: Marion 3, Mount Carmel, Illinois 1

12Final
Mount Carmel, Illinois011
Marion123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Carmel, Illinois0-10-01/13/3
Marion4-41-115/1513/13
Mount Carmel, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

MarionGA
Trenton Hutchinson (#18)20
Chase Banks (#15, Jr.)10
Nate Dampier (#17)01
Daniel Hernandez (#23)01
Cooper Banks (#10)01

