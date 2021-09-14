Box: Marion 3, Mount Carmel, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|0
|1
|1
|Marion
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|3/3
|Marion
|4-4
|1-1
|15/15
|13/13
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Marion
|G
|A
|Trenton Hutchinson (#18)
|2
|0
|Chase Banks (#15, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Nate Dampier (#17)
|0
|1
|Daniel Hernandez (#23)
|0
|1
|Cooper Banks (#10)
|0
|1
