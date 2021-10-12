Box: Marion 3, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Marion
|1
|2
|3
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|11-7
|5-3
|38/2
|25/1
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|1-10
|0-5
|10/1
|55/3
|Marion
|G
|A
|Danny Kimmel (#2)
|2
|0
|Gabe Bradley (#9)
|1
|0
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.