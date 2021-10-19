 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 1, Mehlville 0
0 comments

Box: Marquette 1, Mehlville 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Mehlville000
Marquette011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville12-25-039/310/1
Marquette12-35-139/314/1
MarquetteGA
Carter Bier (#6, Jr.)10
Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News