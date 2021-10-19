Box: Marquette 1, Mehlville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|12-2
|5-0
|39/3
|10/1
|Marquette
|12-3
|5-1
|39/3
|14/1
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Carter Bier (#6, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)
|0
|1
