Box: Marquette 2, Blue Valley 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Marquette
|1
|1
|2
|Blue Valley
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|10-3
|5-1
|33/2
|12/1
|Blue Valley
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|2/0
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Box: Mascoutah 2, Civic Memorial 0
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Elias (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Harrison Fleming (#15, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.