Box: Marquette 2, CBC 1
Box: Marquette 2, CBC 1

12Final
Marquette022
CBC011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette16-46-151/217/1
CBC18-61-353/324/1
MarquetteGA
Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)11
Michael Quinn (#8, Sr.)10
Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)01

CBCGA
Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)10
Kaden Smith (#13, M, Sr.)01

