Box: Marquette 2, CBC 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|2
|2
|CBC
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|16-4
|6-1
|51/2
|17/1
|CBC
|18-6
|1-3
|53/3
|24/1
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Michael Quinn (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|CBC
|G
|A
|Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kaden Smith (#13, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
