Box: Marquette 2, Eureka 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Marquette
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Eureka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|6-2
|3-1
|25/3
|9/1
|Eureka
|5-6
|1-3
|17/2
|14/2
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Carter Bier (#6, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Fledderjohn (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Eureka
|Individual stats have not been reported.
