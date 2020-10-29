 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 2, Francis Howell Central 1
Box: Marquette 2, Francis Howell Central 1

12Final
Marquette112
Francis Howell Central011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette6-32-28/111/1
Francis Howell Central14-68-255/631/3
MarquetteGA
Charles Rovin (#11, Sr.)10
Kieran Callahan (#9)10
Almedin Muratovic (#14, Jr.)01
Sean Van Rens (#13, Jr.)01

Francis Howell CentralGA
Tanner Jones (#5, So.)10
Gino Buffa (#17, Sr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

