Box: Marquette 2, Francis Howell Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Marquette
|1
|1
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|6-3
|2-2
|8/1
|11/1
|Francis Howell Central
|14-6
|8-2
|55/6
|31/3
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Charles Rovin (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kieran Callahan (#9)
|1
|0
|Almedin Muratovic (#14, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Sean Van Rens (#13, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|Gino Buffa (#17, Sr.)
|0
|1
