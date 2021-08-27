 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 2, Parkway South 1
Box: Marquette 2, Parkway South 1

12Final
Parkway South011
Marquette202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South0-10-01/12/2
Marquette1-00-02/21/1
Parkway South
Individual stats have not been reported.

MarquetteGA
Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)11
Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)10
Connor Griebenow (#2, Jr.)01

