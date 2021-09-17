Box: Marquette 3, Ladue 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Ladue
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Marquette
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|6-1
|1-1
|27/4
|9/1
|Marquette
|4-1
|2-0
|7/1
|6/1
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jonah Samson (#3, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ronak Nagarajan (#2, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.