Box: Marquette 3, Ladue 2
123Final
Ladue2002
Marquette0213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue6-11-127/49/1
Marquette4-12-07/16/1
LadueGA
Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)10
Jonah Samson (#3, MF, Jr.)10
Ronak Nagarajan (#2, D, Jr.)01

MarquetteGA
Anthony Rolando (#16, Jr.)20
Almedin Muratovic (#14, Sr.)11
Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)01
Alex Hohlen (#11, Sr.)01

