Box: Marquette 3, Summit 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Marquette
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Summit
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|9-3
|5-1
|31/2
|12/1
|Summit
|8-8
|3-3
|32/2
|27/2
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Will Bratton (#4, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Kieran Callahan (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Van Buskirk (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carter Bier (#6, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Aaron Rapp (#18, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Summit
|G
|A
|Joe Simon (#14, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Carter Williams (#9, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Anthony Valenti (#21, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
